Suspect taken to hospital after shooting involving APD officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it began responding to a shooting that involved officers late Friday in northwest Austin.

According to police, a call came in at approximately 11:35 p.m. as a “Gun Hot Shot” in the 7900 block of San Felipe Boulevard.

APD said no officers were injured, but the suspect had injuries and was being treated at a local hospital.

According to police, APD officers provided first aid and CPR to the suspect at the scene.

APD is expected to hold a briefing surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.