Suspect taken into custody after a standoff at a home in North Reading

A person has been taken into custody after a short standoff in North Reading.

Boston 25 News is told police were attempting to serve a warrant when the person they were looking for barricaded themselves inside a home.

It happened on Friday at around 2 p.m.

“Police were dispatched to a home on Rodgers Circle for a report of a possible violation of a harassment prevention order,” according to a statement from police. “The subject refused to come out of his home, so police requested assistance from the NEMLEC SWAT Team, which includes specially trained negotiators.”

Police say the standoff ended peacefully. The suspect, a man whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital under arrest for the warrant.

“I would like to thank NEMLEC for their support and for helping us to reach a resolution in which no one was seriously injured,” said Chief Mark Zimmerman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

