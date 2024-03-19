Suspect surrenders for breaking into East Harlem apartment and raping woman

A suspect wanted for forcing his way into a woman’s East Harlem apartment and raping her has turned himself in to face charges, police said Tuesday.

Quamae Taylor, 32, showed up at the NYPD’s Manhattan Special Victims Unit headquarters with his lawyer Monday and was charged with rape and sex abuse.

Last Wednesday cops released his name and photo and asked the public’s help tracking him down.

He allegedly forced his way into the 34-year-old victim’s apartment about 4:30 a.m. March 10 and raped her before running off. Taylor is an acquaintance of the victim, cops said.

Taylor lives in Far Rockaway, Queens, and has 11 prior arrests, the most recent one last April when he was charged with drug possession in Harlem, police said.

He did five years in prison beginning in 2014 on a weapon possession conviction in Manhattan. His parole in that case ended in 2022.