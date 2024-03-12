Suspect in Sunday shooting that left Santa Fe officer wounded had outstanding warrants

Mar. 11—A suspect in a shooting that wounded a Santa Fe police officer early Sunday afternoon had a long list of outstanding warrants — including an accusation he led police on a chase through Northern Santa Fe County and into the city last summer.

Rick Robert Chavez, who police said was involved in a shootout that left three people injured, had outstanding warrants on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated fleeing, burglary, auto theft and probation violations prior to the incident in a residential area of south-central Santa Fe.

In a statement released early Monday morning, Santa Fe police did not identify the officer who was shot but said Chavez, 35, was in critical but stable condition after he was wounded in the incident on Vereda de Encanto. A man who police have accused of acting as a getaway driver for Chavez, George Anthony Theragood, Jr., 42, was treated and booked into the Santa Fe County jail, police wrote.

While police indicated Chavez was holding a gun during the incident, it isn't clear whether he fired at officers, or whether Theragood had a gun during the incident.

It also isn't clear whose gunfire struck the Santa Fe police officer, who state police said suffered a non-life threatening injury.

State police also were involved in the incident, and the agency has opened an investigation into the shooting. The Santa Fe officers involved were placed on administrative leave per department policy, according to the news release.

City and state police officials declined to answer questions about the incident Monday.

Santa Fe police and state police were attempting to apprehend Chavez, who had outstanding warrants on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated fleeing, burglary, auto theft and probation violations. As of Monday afternoon Chavez had not been charged on suspicion of any crimes stemming from Sunday's incident.

Theragood was charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated fleeing from police and harboring a felon in the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Early Monday evening, a new case was filed against Theragood showing an additional charge: "disarming a peace officer (removing a firearm or weapon)."

In an email, Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote the charge stemmed from Theragood's ability to gain "control of the officer's 40mm less lethal launcher. Once the officer regained control of the less lethal launcher, Mr. Theragood attempted to take control of the launcher again."

The complaint filed against Theragood states the shooting occurred while officers were chasing Chavez near Rodeo Road Sunday afternoon.

Santa Fe police on Sunday received a tip from a confidential source that Chavez was at his father's residence on Don Quixote in a gold Lexus SUV pulling a trailer with an orange tractor, the criminal complaint states. An officer used a drone to corroborate Chavez was there.

Using the drone, police followed Chavez several blocks east to Rodeo Park Drive, where he exited the the vehicle. City and state police were then sent to the location, according to the complaint.

Chavez drove away after crashing into two police cruisers, according to the complaint.

Police chased Chavez from the scene, and the suspect drove across road spikes officers had deployed in an effort to deflate his tires. His vehicle came to a stop on Vereda de Encanto, the complaint states.

Police wrote Chavez got out of his vehicle holding a gun, and at least one officer fired a weapon. Chavez entered a black Lexus sedan driven by Theragood, the complaint says, and both Chavez and Theragood were struck by police gunfire.

Theragood was hit in the right bicep, according to the complaint. He was discharged from the hospital Sunday evening and booked on the new charges, an online inmate database shows.

During an interview with police Sunday, Theragood said "he did not do anything wrong," the complaint states. He told investigators he was driving to get something to eat when Chavez called him and said, "Help me," police wrote.

Police wrote in the complaint Theragood told them he had not previously seen or spoken to Chavez in more than 10 years. He then changed his story, police wrote, after an officer brought up a statement his wife made in which she said the two men were at a casino together one month ago.

Chavez faces active warrants from a host of criminal charges filed in 2023 and 2024.

A criminal complaint filed last month alleges in August 2023 Chavez eluded Pojoaque police, Santa Fe police and Santa Fe sheriff's deputies after leading tribal police on a chase down U.S. 84/285 and into Santa Fe. Chavez faces charges of taking a vehicle and conspiracy to take a vehicle in that incident.

Statewide court records show Theragood had not been charged with a crime since 2018, when he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery against an officer.

The police shooting is the second incident involving state police officers within three days.

New Mexico State Police officers on Friday shot and killed a man in Albuquerque. A news release from the agency stated the man "brandished a firearm in the direction of officers" while running from the police. State police designated a "multi-agency task force" to investigate that incident.