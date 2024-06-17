Suspect in string of vandalism near downtown Dayton arrested

A suspect in a string of vandalism in Dayton has been taken into custody.

55-year-old Jack Gayhart was located on Friday around 11:30 a.m., according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

As News Center 7 previously reported, three businesses along E 3rd Street in Dayton were vandalized early last Saturday morning.

>>PHOTOS: String of vandalism affects several businesses near downtown Dayton

Ping IT Services, near the intersection of N Keowee St and Third St, had multiple shattered windows.

About a half-mile down the street, DK Effect boarded up a broken window and removed mangled fiberglass from a ping-pong table.

Montgomery County dispatchers received several 911 calls about the damage.

“We had some loud audio glass smashing,” a 911 caller from DK Effect told dispatchers.

“Someone threw a rock through our front window,” a 911 caller from Ping IT Services told dispatchers.

Gayhart was wanted for numerous crimes of vandalism and criminal damaging.

>> String of vandalism affects several businesses near downtown Dayton

Gayhart has previously been arrested for similar crimes, according to the department.

A DK Effect employee told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that he once saw Gayhart carrying around a silver pole.

Gayhart is now in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

On Friday June 14, 2024, before 11:30 a.m. officers located Jack Gayhart. He was wanted for numerous crimes of vandalism and criminal damaging. Initial charges have been approved by prosecutors. However, the investigation is continuing, and more charges may be presented later. pic.twitter.com/v91qMh0nNs — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 17, 2024

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism

W 3rd St Vandalism