Suspect in stolen vehicle case arrested in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for being a suspect in a stolen vehicle case, the Visalia Police Department announced on Tuesday.

According to police, officers from the Visalia PD Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle from the City of Dinuba around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say they conducted a felony car stop at the Visalia Liquor parking lot on Whitendale Avenue.

Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old James Chambers.

Police say Chambers was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

