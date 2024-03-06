Suspect in stolen box truck hits several vehicles during chase
A suspect in a stolen box truck slammed into at least two vehicles - including another box truck - during a dangerous chase on Wednesday in the Malibu area.
When the GOAT speaks, everyone should listen, but do so with a grain of salt.
Techs are leading a comeback as investors wait to hear whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell is still pushing back on rate cuts.
Twitch is redesigning its mobile app for the first time since 2019. The company’s CEO, Dan Clancy, wrote in an open letter on Wednesday that the discovery feed will be the app’s new landing page.
In an open letter published on Wednesday, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy outlined the livestreaming company’s plans for 2024, with a focus on helping streamers grow their audiences even when they aren't live. This year, Twitch plans to overhaul its app for the first time in five years, ditching its long-standing design to focus on a scrollable feed that takes after TikTok and lets viewers hop between bite-sized bits of content to discover new streamers. The company hasn’t named a date for the launch of the redesigned app, but the move shows that Twitch is prioritizing changes to make both its business and its streamer community more sustainable for the long haul.
Jeep is bringing back the special-edition Gladiator Texas Trail for 2024. Offered only in Texas, the truck gets edition-specific, Texas-inspired decals.
A Japanese Domestic Market 1997 Toyota Cresta Exceed G 2.5, found wrecked in a self-service wrecking yard near Denver, Colorado.
Abercrombie & Fitch posted another banner year after the stock soared 390% over the past 12 months.
Apex Space just moved one step closer to its goal of upending satellite bus manufacturing, with the startup announcing on Tuesday that its first vehicle is healthy on orbit. The company launched its first satellite, the first of a class Apex is calling “Aries,” on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on Monday. Apex’s mission operators were able to establish contact with the spacecraft very shortly after it deployed into orbit because it happened to be flying over a ground station, Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a recent interview.
Only two actual All Stars have taken part in the event since 2017.
Russell Wilson had an 11-19 record as a starter in his two seasons with the Broncos.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and so much more.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, focused on startup and venture capital news that matters. OpenAI fires back at Musk: In the wake of a lawsuit from former backer Elon Musk, OpenAI is bringing receipts and an argument that Musk wanted to run the company's for-profit arm.
Nissan has dropped prices on its Ariya EV by $3,600 to $6,000 depending on the trim level of their electric crossover.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
Tidal is combining its two individual tiers into one option for $11 monthly. It aligns the brand with competitors like Apple Music and Spotify.
TikTok is rolling out the Creator Rewards Program that only pays for videos longer than one minute.
The Warriors went 3-1 without Andrew Wiggins last week while he was dealing with a personal matter away from the team.
An offshoot of the popular "looksmaxxing" online trend, "starvemaxxing" is getting pushback for its health concerns.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.