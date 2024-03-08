Suspect stole rent money from Davenport deposit boxes, police allege

An Indianapolis man is in custody after police allege he conspired to steal rent money from locked rent-deposit boxes in Davenport, court records show.

Adrian Bussey faces felony charges of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show.

Adrian Bussey (Scott County Jail)

On June 27, 2023, detectives with the Davenport Police Department conducted an investigation into a series of thefts reported from various apartment complex rent deposit boxes throughout the city, according to arrest affidavits.

Video surveillance shows Bussey using a long roll of sticky tape to steal rent-deposits from within locked rent deposit boxes at several locations within the city of Davenport, police allege in affidavits. Video shows him on video being transported in a dark-colored Nissan SUV with a Florida license plate from location to location, including the 2900 block of Harrison Street and the 1800 block of Winding Hill Road, affidavits show.

Management from each complex provided a total dollar amount taken from their respective lock boxes, according to affidavits. The total value taken was $4,880.88, affidavits say.

Bussey was found to have a co-defendant who conspired “in furtherance of this theft. The co-defendant did arrange the transportation of the associated vehicle via a third party in Indianapolis which both defendants used to travel to the affiant’s jurisdiction,” police allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, police say that cell-phone mapping of the co-defendant’s cell phone records indicated the co-defendant was in and around the areas of the thefts at the time (Bussey) committed the thefts.

“The above thefts are of the same methodology in which the two defendants are captured on video in other jurisdictions conducting the same criminal conduct together,” police say in affidavits.

Bussey, who has pleaded not guilty and has waived his right to a speedy trial, is set for pretrial conferences May 1 in Scott County Court. He was being held Thursday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.