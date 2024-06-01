Suspect still at large after four severely injured in German shooting

A policeman walks behind a police cordon to a hairdressing salon where four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen. Justin Brosch/dpa

Police continued to search for a 34-year-old suspect on Saturday evening, after four people were severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen.

Among the injured was the suspect's wife, police in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia said. The four victims have been hospitalized, with one in a life-threatening condition.

The suspected perpetrator, of Turkish nationality, is still on the run, with a police helicopter being used in the search. Police searched a supermarket and a nearby forest after receiving tip-offs from local residents.

Police said the man shot his wife in a residential building in Hagen, south of Dortmund, likely due to a family dispute.

He then drove to a nearby hair salon and shot three further people before fleeing the crime scene on foot.

Officers were on site with a large contingent and authorities urged the public to avoid the area around the crime scenes. "Do not put yourself in danger! If you observe anything suspicious, please call the emergency number 110," it said in a message posted on the social media platform X.

Police from the western city of Dortmund police have taken over the large-scale operation and set up a task force. No further details on the identities of the three other victims have been released.

Police officers work in a cordoned-off street where four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen. Justin Brosch/dpa

Police emergency vehicles are parked in a cordoned-off street. Several people have been injured in shooting incidents at two locations in the western German town of Hagen, police said Saturday, with the suspected perpetrator reportedly still on the run. Justin Brosch/dpa