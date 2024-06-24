Suspect still being sought in Naperville shooting that left woman injured

A suspect remains at large in the shooting of a woman who was injured over the weekend in Naperville, police said.

Officers responded about 2:45 p.m. Sunday to a call in the 1000 block of Iroquois Avenue, not far from Ogden Avenue and Naperville Road, and found the victim on a porch with a gunshot wound, Naperville police Cmdr. Rick Krakow said.

The woman did not live at the residence where she was found. Krakow confirmed she was alive Monday but could not speak to the nature of her injuries.

Police believe the suspect fled in a car, but Krakow would not say if they had a description of the vehicle.

Investigators say it wasn’t a domestic incident but the suspect and victim were “known to each other,” meaning it wasn’t a random incident, he said.

When asked if the suspect was male or female, he said, “Right now, we’re going to withhold that information.”

“Investigators have developed leads, and they’re continuing to investigate any vehicle that was involved and any person that was involved,” he said.

At the time of the shooting, police put out a shelter-place-order to households within a half-mile radius of the scene via the city’s Naper Notify mass alert system. The message was distributed to “2,300 contacts” and lasted about an hour, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 630-548-2955 or NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us.

This is the second shooting in Naperville since April.

A 16-year-old is in custody and a second suspect still at large in the April 16 shooting in the 2500 block of Leach Drive, near Plainfield-Naperville Road and 87th Street, that stemmed from robbery and left a 22-year-old Naperville man injured, police said.

Investigators determined the two suspects, both known to the victim, struggled with the man at his house and ultimately shot him in the leg, police said in a news release.

No information has been released on the robbery or why the victim was shot.

