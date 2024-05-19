Man steals police SUV, causes pileup in downtown L.A.

A chaotic and violent situation unfolded in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning when a man stole an LAPD patrol vehicle and slammed into other vehicles before crashing into a pole.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when, according to police, a female officer was conducting “security detail” at 12th and Figueroa streets.

“At some point, the suspect approached her, got into her vehicle and drove off,” a police spokesperson told KTLA’s Annie Rose Ramos.

The officer was ejected from the SUV and fell on the road.

The suspect fled down Figueroa Street where he first collided with at least two vehicles at the intersection of 8th Street, and then crashed into a pole.

Several people, including the officer, sustained injuries, although none appeared to be life-threatening.

The area surrounding 8th and Figueroa was closed for the investigation.

