Suspect steals over $1,200 worth of items from Macy’s in Orange County

Police are searching for a male suspect who stole a large amount of merchandise from a Macy’s store in Orange County.

The theft happened at a Macy’s department store at the Mainplace Mall in Santa Ana on Dec. 15, 2023, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Video captured the male suspect entering the store and placing several fragrance items in a large clear trash bag. He then attempted to exit the store but was confronted by a security guard.

That’s when the suspect allegedly threatened the guard by saying he had a firearm while simulating a concealed weapon in his waistband, police said.

The suspect eventually exited the store, escaping with over $1,200 worth of merchandise, authorities said.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants.

Police are searching for a suspect who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Macy’s store in Orange County on Dec. 15, 2023. (Santa Ana Police Department)

Images from the store’s security cameras are being released in hopes someone may recognize the man.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Santa Ana Detective Engle at 714-245-8351 or email TEngle@santa-ana.org.

Surveillance footage of the theft can be seen in the video player above.

