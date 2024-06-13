Suspect starts police chase in moving truck in Georgia Walmart parking lot

A suspect who tried starting a police chase didn’t even make it out of the parking lot before being caught.

Deputies in Haralson County say they spotted a Penske moving truck on Wednesday that they had earlier received a BOLO for.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The truck was allegedly being driven by burglary suspects in Randolph County, Ala., which is near Georgia’s border with Alabama.

Investigators say there was a brief chase in the Walmart parking lot, but photos from the scene show the truck crashed against a guard rail on the edge of the lot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two people were detained. A third hopped out of the truck and tried to run, but was arrested shortly after.

They have not released the name or charges of the person arrested or commented on whether the others will also be charged.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: