Suspect in standoff surrenders peacefully

Mar. 27—Muskogee Police took a man into custody Wednesday after a one-hour standoff.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Seventh Street shortly after 4 p.m.

The man was barricaded in a gray Chevy Silverado truck. Several times during the standoff, police advised the man to roll down his driver's side window and show his hands.

After approximately 45 minutes, police used a flash bang to attempt to disorient the man. When the man refused to exit the vehicle, police game him a three-minute warning to exit the vehicle, telling him that he was under arrest for "resisting."

Shortly after the warning, the man exited the truck and was handcuffed and taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information is available.