Suspect in standoff following robbery of NC store named, charges issued

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police named the suspect and issued charges in Saturday’s incident, where a camper was set on fire and a nearby store robbed before a standoff that closed part of Memorial Drive/NC Hwy. 33.

Almost 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in major drug bust at SC home

Police said the suspect was Brandon James Messier, 31, of Graniteville, Vermont. He was charged with the following:

Felony burning personal property

Felony flee to elude

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger

Misdemeanor conceal handgun

Misdemeanor resisting, delaying, or obstructing an investigation

Misdemeanor open container

He was arrested at ECU Health Medical Center just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Additional charges are likely, officials said.

Officials said Messier was the suspect who set a camper on fire, which resulted in police responding to Colony Tire at 110 Dautridge Drive just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. He’s also the suspect in the robbery of The Fuel Doc that happened shortly after.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Police said Messier was driving a white pickup truck that had been stolen in Vermont. Officials ended up in a brief chase of the pickup truck before it crashed and came to a stop in a field.

After about an hour of negotiations with the suspect, police took him into custody and sent him to ECU Health Medical Center to be evaluated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.