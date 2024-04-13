Suspect in Southside standoff identified

Action News Jax has obtained the arrest report for the man accused of causing an hours-long standoff with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

We told you about the incident last Tuesday when heavy police activity was seen at the Cabana Club Apartments on Baymeadows Road East.

JSO told us officers were responding to an assault call.

We’re now learning that it was a domestic incident and that Christopher Richer was arrested.

According to his arrest report, Richer refused police orders to step out of the apartment.

A JSO drone could see the victim inside the apartment. Investigators said it appeared the woman was being held against her will and was in danger.

After a search warrant was issued, SWAT entered the building and arrested Richer.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries, including a broken wrist.

The report said investigators found dried blood marks on the kitchen counters and floor. There was a pair of bloody women’s sweatpants inside the washing machine, and a knife with blood on it was inside a bag on the living room couch.

At first, the victim said she didn’t remember any physical altercation with Richer, police said. She described their relationship as “casual” and said that he was angry because she wasn’t answering her phone.

Witnesses reported hearing screams coming from the apartment.

Richer, 40, is now charged with aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon, felony battery, false imprisonment and giving a false name to law enforcement.

He is being held in the Duval County Jail.

