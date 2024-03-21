Suspect sought in CTA Brown Line robbery, police say
CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s health in locating a man who allegedly pushed and robbed a woman while on the CTA Brown Line.
According to police, the incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the CTA Brown Line located in the 1500 block of N. Sedgwick.
The man allegedly approached the woman, pushed her down onto a seat, and grabbed her purse.
Photo shows man suspected of sexual assault in Austin
The man then fled the scene with the woman’s belongings.
Police described the man as 40-50 years old, standing no taller than 6 feet, with grey facial hair and a bald head.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans, and a black-colored backpack.
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Tipsters may also call (312)-745-4706.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.