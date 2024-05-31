Suspect in slaying of Laken Riley pleads not guilty at arraignment in Athens courthouse

The suspect in the fatal beating of Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in February entered a not guilty plea Friday to charges stemming from her slaying.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, entered the Athens-Clarke County Superior courtroom wearing civilian clothing, but remained shackled as he sat at the defense table with his attorneys and a woman who served as his translator.

Ibarra is a Venezuelan immigrant who entered the U.S. illegally and was living in Athens when Riley, 22, was slain while on a morning jog at the UGA intramural fields off College Station Road.

The arraignment was a short proceeding and lasted only minutes. Ibarra faces numerous charges stemming from Riley’s death, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, hindering a person making a 911 call and peeping Tom.

When Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Patrick Haggard asked for the plea, Ibarra's attorney, Kaitlyn Beck, said, “We enter a plea of not guilty.” Ibarra then signed the document.

Haggard told prosecutor Sheila Ross, who was appointed to handle the state’s case, along with Beck and John Donnelly, both with the Western Circuit Public Defender’s Office, that he would hold a status hearing in August. At that time he would hear any motions that need to be handled before trial.

The death of Riley, who was beaten to death Feb. 22, captured national attention after it was learned the suspect had entered the U.S. illegally. Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have mentioned Riley's death in speeches.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Suspect in slaying of woman on UGA campus pleads not guilty