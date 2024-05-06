Suspect shot in Sunday’s second OKC officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect was shot by an officer just after 8 p.m. Sunday in Northwest Oklahoma City, it’s unknown right now what the original call was about.

OCPD said that the shooting happened near Hefner and Rockwell, specifically near 7400 Northwest 106th Street.

Officials said that no officers were hurt but that the suspect involved was hit.

This is breaking news

OCPD said that they would give more information soon.

Another officer-involved shooting involving OCPD happened earlier Sunday near Northwest 63rd in Oklahoma City.

That one resulted in no injuries from either officers or those involved but a man was shot by a woman.

