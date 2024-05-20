Suspect who was shot after stabbing MPD officer identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) —The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has identified the suspect involved in a police shooting and stabbing over the weekend.

MPD says they were called to a Columbia Plaza apartment complex in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue in Northwest at about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday morning to conduct a welfare check on a man having a mental health episode.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with a person there who told MPD their friend was going through a mental health episode.

Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy said that when police tried taking the man into custody, he pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed an officer in the neck.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation wants your thoughts on e-bikes, scooters

That’s when MPD says an officer shot the man just before 2:30 p.m.

Another officer tried using a TASER on him, but it did not “take effect”.

Four officers are on administrative leave after the incident.

The officer stabbed was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The man who stabbed the officer was identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Jefferson of Northwest, D.C.

Crews provided aid to the man at the scene before he was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers placed him under arrest for four counts of assault on a police officer.

“It is scary,” says Ashley Henry who was helping her son move into the apartment complex. “I know it’s dangerous everywhere now, but, you just pray everything’s gonna be okay,”

This shooting comes roughly five months after, back in January, when an MPD officer shot and killed another man during a crisis intervention call after they say the man attacked a paramedic.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.