Suspect who shot officer during traffic stop at Anderson gas station also shot himself, prosecutor says
Suspect who shot officer during traffic stop at Anderson gas station also shot himself, prosecutor says
Suspect who shot officer during traffic stop at Anderson gas station also shot himself, prosecutor says
This is Yahoo News’ succinct update on the criminal and civil cases against Trump. Here are the latest developments.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page. It began long before that, with academics, regulators, ethicists and hobbyists working tirelessly in relative obscurity to build the foundations for the AI and generative AI systems we have today.
NHTSA has opened an investigation into Amazon.com's self-driving Zoox vehicles due to unexpected braking leading to two rear-end collisions that injured motorcyclists.
Here's a look at seven players who could help their draft stock the most this week at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.
According to a report by 404 Media, the intense solar activity over the last few days has disrupted critical GPS systems that guide modern tractors. Modern John Deere tractors as well as those from other brands rely on this technology for precision.
Maybe a 5% CD isn't the best choice for your hard-earned money.
SAP chief sustainability officer Sophia Mendelsohn has been on the job since September, but her career really goes back to her undergraduate years at Harvard when she studied sustainability. Ever since her first job working in China, she observed the connection between prosperity and sustainability. “I've been in sustainability a minute, before it was cool,” Mendelsohn told TechCrunch.
Not only is it on sale, but it comes in 40 dynamite colors and prints as well.
Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company. Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported that Motional is pausing commercial operations and delaying plans to launch a robotaxi service with its next-gen Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis until 2026 as it undergoes restructuring. An employee at Motional who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity said every team has been affected, with high-level departures including the company’s chief operating officer, Abe Ghabra.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, this time to probe multiple claims of "inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking." The ODI has already opened investigations into the car for complaints about braking loss, vehicle rollaway and doors that won't open. The NHTSA said the complaints allege that owners experienced sudden activation of the Automatic Emergency Braking system in moments where there were no other vehicles or obstructions in the path of their cars.
Their flattering silhouette and forgiving waistband will have you wanting to wear them everywhere.
Trucks aren't known for being fuel efficient, though times are changing. These are the trucks with the best gas mileage in various segments.
When asked by lawyers for Donald Trump whether she had made up her story about a sexual affair with the former president, adult film actress Stormy Daniels had an emphatic, one-word answer: “No!”
Bentley just revealed a few Edition 8 models to celebrate its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
After another blowout win in the playoffs, Boston could have an easy path to the NBA Finals. But would that actually be a good thing?
ExxonMobil will still be producing oil and gas in 2050, the energy company's CEO told Yahoo Finance, but fossil fuels will likely be a smaller part of the business.
Every move the Spurs make needs to be about maximizing Wembanyama's ceiling.
President Biden made a trip to the swing state of Wisconsin on Wednesday with two goals: tout an AI investment from Microsoft and highlight a past failure from Donald Trump.
Part of Parker's duties will be having a say in product development.
ConsumerAffairs recently studied road rage in the United States, finding that an alarming number of drivers in some places resort to firearms for problem resolution.