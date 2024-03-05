Suspect shot with non-lethal rounds after barricading himself in Mercedes-Benz

A man barricaded himself inside a Mercedes-Benz sedan late Monday night after crashing into a parked truck, and police had to use non-lethal rounds to force him out.

According to preliminary information, the crash occurred on Woodley Avenue in North Hills around 10:30 p.m. and involved the white sedan smashing into a parked truck on the wrong side of the road.

2 dead after being found inside burning vehicle in Altadena crash

Witnesses say that after the collision, a passenger exited the vehicle and was treated at the scene by first responders, but the driver initially refused to leave and barricaded himself.

Non-lethal bullets were fired at the car while the man remained inside, and he eventually opened the door, fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

Police warn of thieves using wifi-jamming tech to disarm cameras, alarms

What caused the crash and whether the man is facing any charges are unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.