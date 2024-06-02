Suspect shot, no officers injured after police shooting near Coronado Park in Phoenix

L. M. Boyd, Arizona Republic
Phoenix police said a suspect was struck by gunfire in an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon near Coronado Park. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene while officers investigated, police said in a post to X at around 2:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear what the suspect's condition was.

No further details were provided.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No officers hurt after police shooting near Coronado Park in Phoenix