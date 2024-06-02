Suspect shot, no officers injured after police shooting near Coronado Park in Phoenix

Phoenix police said a suspect was struck by gunfire in an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon near Coronado Park. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene while officers investigated, police said in a post to X at around 2:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear what the suspect's condition was.

No further details were provided.

Phoenix police is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting near 13th Street and Palm Lane. Officers are not injured. The suspect was struck, and fire personnel are on scene. Please follow us on X for further info and media staging. pic.twitter.com/hsbh3pvTxA — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No officers hurt after police shooting near Coronado Park in Phoenix