Suspect shot during robbery at Queens liquor store: NYPD

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – A suspect was shot during a robbery at a Queens liquor store on Monday, according to the NYPD.

It happened at a store on Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood. Two men, both 20 years old, entered the liquor store and tried to steal merchandise without paying, according to authorities.

A 53-year-old man was attacked by the two men during the robbery, police said. The 53-year-old works at the liquor store, sources told PIX11 News.

One of the suspects was then shot in the abdomen, according to authorities. It’s unknown who fired the shot.

The other suspect fled towards Ridgewood Place and Putnam Avenue before he was apprehended, police said.

The suspect who was shot was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition, according to authorities.

