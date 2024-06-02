Suspect in shootings in Germany's Hagen detained after manhunt

Police officers work in a cordoned-off street where four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen. Justin Brosch/dpa

German police detained a 34-year-old suspect who went on the run on Saturday after injuring four people in the western German town of Hagen, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Among those injured was the suspect's wife, police in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia said. The four victims have been hospitalized, with two, including the wife, in a life-threatening condition.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday at around 2:30 pm (1230 GMT) south of Hagen after tip-offs from local residents, a police spokesman from the nearby city of Dortmund said. Officers had been searching for him since the incident on Saturday.

Police said the man, of Turkish nationality, shot his wife in the head in a residential building in Hagen, south of Dortmund, likely due to a family dispute.

He then drove to a nearby hair salon and shot three further people before fleeing the crime scene on foot.

Dortmund police quickly took over the large-scale search operation and set up a task force. A police helicopter was also used in the search, which initially focused on a nearby supermarket and a wooded area.

No further details on the identities of the three other victims have been released.

Police emergency vehicles are parked in a cordoned-off street. Several people have been injured in shooting incidents at two locations in the western German town of Hagen, police said Saturday, with the suspected perpetrator reportedly still on the run. Justin Brosch/dpa