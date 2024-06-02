Suspect in shootings in Germany's Hagen charged with attempted murder

Police officers work in a cordoned-off street where four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen. Justin Brosch/dpa

German police on Sunday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot four people, including his wife, in the western German town of Hagen.

The suspect was captured earlier on Sunday following a 24-hour police manhunt. He was discovered in a rural area south of Hagen after tip-offs from local residents, a police spokesman from the nearby city of Dortmund said.

Among those injured in the shootings on Saturday was the suspect's wife, police in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia said. The four victims have been hospitalized, with two, including the suspect's wife, in a life-threatening condition.

Police said the man, of Turkish nationality, shot his wife in the head in a residential building in Hagen, likely due to a family dispute.

He then drove to a nearby hair salon and shot three further people before fleeing the crime scene on foot.

Dortmund police quickly took over the large-scale search operation and set up a task force. A police helicopter was also used in the search, which initially focused on a nearby supermarket and a wooded area.

The man was finally arrested on Sunday, shortly after the police and public prosecutor's office launched a public search with the fugitive's name and photograph.

No weapon was initially found on the suspect. However, he reportedly told police where it was after his arrest.

No further details on the identities of the three other victims have been released. All four of the victims are being treated at different hospitals.

