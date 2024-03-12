Suspect in shooting on Main Street in Worcester turns himself into police

WORCESTER ― A 26-year-old man is under arrest in connection to a shooting on Main Street earlier this month.

UPDATE: 26-year-old Cristian Carrasquillo turned himself in today and was arrested in connection with a shooting on Main Street. On March 4, 2024, an eighteen-year-old shooting victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 12, 2024

Shots rang out around 4:30 p.m. on March 4, in the area of 2 Main St, near the old Worcester County Courthouse, now converted into the Courthouse Lofts apartments. An 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Cristian Carrasquillo turned himself into authorities on Tuesday and will face charges in connection with the shooting, police said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester shooting suspect turns himself into police