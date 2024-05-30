Suspect in shooting that killed 2 at illegal after-hours club in Pine Hills arrested in Nashville

Authorities have tracked down the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing two people in Pine Hills back in March.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Christopher Daveian Haynes charging him with first-degree premeditated murder for the March 23 shooting deaths of 56-year-old Errol Irving and 49-year-old Joslyn Gray

Deputies initially responded just after 3:30 a.m. that Saturday morning to a business on North Pine Hills Road that was labeled as a tax office, but was later determined to be operating illegally as an after-hours club.

READ: Medical Examiner’s Office: Girl, 13, found unresponsive in Discovery Cove pool accidentally drowned

Responding deputies arrived to find both victims already dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators now say Haynes was attending a party at the club on the day of the shooting and that Gray was the only person he intended to kill.

READ: Man dies after jumping off Icon of the Seas after it left the port in Miami

According to the sheriff’s office, Irving was standing near Gray when the shooting started and was also shot and killed.

Deputies have not said what the motive for the shooting might have been.

READ: Seminole County Clerk announces new Domestic Violence Service Center

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found cause to charge Haynes in the case and secured the arrest warrant for him on April 22.

Haynes remained a fugitive from justice until May 22 when the U.S. Marshals Service tracked him down and arrested him in Nashville, Tennessee.

Haynes is being held in the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Nashville pending extradition back to Orange County to face charges for the shooting.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.