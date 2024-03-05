Suspect in shooting of estranged girlfriend in Columbus arrested Monday in Virginia

The U.S. Marshals in Virginia arrested a Columbus man Monday charged in the shooting death of his estranged girlfriend.

Ryan Polk, 36, of the Southeast Side, is charged with murder in the Feb. 23 death of 31-year-old Morgan Bruster.

Polk and Bruster had previously had a relationship but were estranged, according to police.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 23, Columbus police responded to a townhome in the 7000 block of Stapleton Road on the city's Northeast Side to conduct a well-being check on Bruster. When officers arrived, they found Bruster, who had been shot.

She died at the scene.

Columbus police filed a murder charge Feb. 28 against Polk and got a warrant for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals office searched for Polk, eventually tracking him down in Springfield, Virginia. On Monday, marshals tried to pull Polk over in Virginia and eventually took him into custody.

Polk is currently being held in jail in Virginia and will be extradited back to Ohio at a later date.

