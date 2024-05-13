Suspect in shooting death of South Beach club security guard arrested in Broward

A 28-year-old was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in Broward after the early Sunday shooting outside a South Beach nightclub that killed the club’s head of security.

Dvonn Reaux spent Sunday night in the North Broward Bureau of the Broward County Jail, while being held for transfer to Miami-Dade Corrections.

Miami Beach announced Reaux’s arrest Monday morning along with the name of his victim, Exchange South Beach’s Marley William Lester Case.

“Marley was a friendly and warm-hearted soul who left his mark on everyone here at Exchange,” the club wrote in an Instagram post.

Case was shot around 2:30 a.m. outside Exchange, 1532 Washington Ave. Despite CPR efforts of Miami Beach police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue taking Case to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, he died at Ryder Trauma.