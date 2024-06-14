Suspect in shooting death of Athens man tells police it was accidental

The woman who allegedly fatally shot a man at her home in Athens during an argument on Wednesday told police she didn’t mean to pull the trigger and she had never used a gun before, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The investigation by Athens-Clarke police led to charges of reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter against Heather Nicole McCall, 26. The deceased was identified as Jeremy Tyrone Howard, 31, of Marlborough Downs Road, Athens.

A dispute between the two occurred after Howard showed up at her home unannounced, even though the landlord had banned Howard from the location, according to the report released Thursday.

“Ms. McCall advised that Mr. Howard had beat her up before so she grabbed a gun from her roommate’s … bedroom. Ms. McCall advised she had never used a gun before and didn’t realize her finger was on the trigger and when she was screaming, she tensed up her body and the gun went off,” the officer reported.

The bullet hit Howard in the abdomen and McCall told police she attempted to help him after he was wounded.

When an officer arrived he spoke to Howard, who was able to provide his name and age before he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old Athens man who was visiting at McCall's home told police that he was there when Howard arrived and he and McCall began arguing. The man said he stepped outside the home "to let them talk about things." A short time later, police reported the man said he heard the gunshot and that Howard came out of the house holding his midsection.

He was followed by McCall who said she "didn't mean to do it," according to his statement to police. When Howard fell to the ground, McCall held pressure to the wound while they called 911 for help, according to the report.

McCall remained in the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Friday without bond on the felony manslaughter charge.

