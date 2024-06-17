Suspect in shooting charged with unlawful carrying a handgun and possession of marijuana

Jun. 17—ANDERSON — Nicholas Blake Simmons, 24, 4300 block of Wild Turkey Drive, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of Joshua Berry, 44. He has not been charged for involvement in the Saturday shooting.

Following an investigation by the Indiana State Police, Simmons has been charged with invasion of privacy, unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, detective Richard Clay was called to the 900 block of Delmar Road for a report of a shooting. Berry was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to the court document, Simmons was invited to the Delmar Road address for a graduation party. While there, an argument started between Simmons and Berry, which led to a physical altercation.

Witnesses said Berry was the aggressor and that the argument was over text messages Simmons had sent to Berry's daughter.

Simmons called 911 and told the dispatcher he had shot someone and was in the 5200 block of Fletcher Street, where he was arrested by Anderson police.

Inside Simmons' vehicle police found a handgun, about a half-pound of marijuana and a digital scale.

Simmons told police he was invited to the graduation party and that Berry began hitting him in the face and tackled him onto the floor. Simmons said he felt himself going unconscious after being struck and had no choice but to shoot Berry.

Simmons violated a protective order by being at the residence with Berry and his daughter.

He was arrested earlier this year on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and strangulation. Those charges are pending.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.