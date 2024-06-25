Suspect in shooting captured after allegedly stealing alcohol

Jun. 24—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man from New York wanted for a shooting in Hanover Township was captured when found hiding under a parked pick-up truck as he attempted to avoid capture for stealing alcohol from Sheetz.

Shaka Gamal Smith, 25, of Flushing, was taken into custody when a Hanover Township police sergeant found him hiding under the truck on South Street, Wilkes-Barre, early Sunday morning, according to court records.

Smith initiated two foot pursuits that resulted in police from Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre City, Ashley and Hanover Township being involved in the search, court records say.

The incident began, court records say, when a Wilkes-Barre Township police officer was at Sheetz and learned a man, identified as Smith, walked out without paying for alcohol at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

Smith walked and stood outside a vehicle occupied by a woman.

When an officer inquired about the non-payment of alcohol, Smith alleged he was going to pay for the item but had already opened the container and walked out of the store.

Smith was detained as the township officer made attempts to identify him.

Smith provided a bank card with a woman's name, court records say.

Township police in court records say Smith fled on foot and initiated a search in the area of Sheetz.

After the search was scaled down, the township police officer learned Smith frequented an apartment at Mayflower Crossings Apartments in Wilkes-Barre and had an active arrest warrant by Hanover Township police for a shooting in the Hanover Village apartment complex on May 9.

Police continued the search in the area of Mayflower Crossings apartments when Smith was spotted attempting to enter an apartment.

Smith initiated a second foot chase that resulted in police from Wilkes-Barre City, Ashley and Hanover Township joining Wilkes-Barre Township police in the search.

Smith was eventually found hiding under a parked truck on South Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Court records allege Smith was involved in the shooting at Hanover Village apartments where an occupied apartment and parked vehicles were struck by bullets May 9.

Ivan Devon Jackson, 30, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned last week for his alleged role in the May 9 shooting.

Smith was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O'Donnell of Butler Township on two criminal complaints.

Wilkes-Barre Township police charged Smith with two counts each of flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest and a single count of loitering and prowling at night.

Hanover Township police charged Smith with multiple counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

O'Donnell jailed Smith at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail deeming him a threat to society.