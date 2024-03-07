Suspect in shooting at Canton Hall of Fame Village facing a slew of additional charges

CANTON ‒ A 35-year-old Tennessee man is facing new charges in connection with Sunday's shooting at the Hall of Fame Village.

A Stark County grand jury indicted Darryl T. J. Harmon on charges of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and inducing panic.

The felonious assault charge carries specifications alleging that a gun was used in the crime and that the defendant is a repeat violent offender. Harmon is barred from having a gun due to a previous felony conviction.

Harmon, of Antioch, Tennessee, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old Akron man in the legs in what police described as a personal domestic-related conflict.

The Village closed temporarily after the incident, which was captured on security video.

U.S. Marshals arrested Harmon in Nashville on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Darryl Harmon faces more charged tied to Hall of Fame Village shooting