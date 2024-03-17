Suspect sets fire to house during Grove City standoff: police

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT standoff Sunday in Grove City during which the suspect allegedly set fire to a home.

According to a post on the Grove City Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident happened near Hoover Road and Yates Avenue Sunday morning.

The post states that during the incident, the suspect set fire to the home; Jackson Township firefighters put out the fire.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity.

Police and firefighters remained at the scene as of 4 p.m., but police said the situation was under control.

