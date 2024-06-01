Suspect in serial ATM robberies along Pacific Avenue has been arrested by Tacoma police

A man suspected of robbing five ATM customers over a two month period was arrested Friday after more than a year on the lam, according to Tacoma police.

The robberies took place along the Pacific Avenue corridor in December 2022 and January 2023, police spokesperson Det. William Muse said Friday. Working with two other suspects, the trio would use a handgun modified to become a fully automatic pistol to threaten customers at automatic teller machines.

The suspect’s two accomplices were already in custody on Friday and while police knew the identity of the third suspect, he had remained at large.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including five counts of robbery in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony eluding. The eluding charge came after the suspect fled a previous attempt to arrest him, Muse said.