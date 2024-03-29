Suspect seen in controversial Hesperia arrest video pleads not guilty to charges

A man whose violent video-recorded arrest in Hesperia sparked outrage across Southern California earlier this week pleaded not guilty to a series of charges Friday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Christian Cardenas Alonso, 33, of Adelanto, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, kidnapping, resisting police, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, along with additional "street terrorism" enhancements related to alleged gang participation, according to booking records.

He was arrested just before 5 p.m. Tuesday along Main Street, near Avenue E, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators had been seeking him in connection with an armed robbery that they say took place on Sunday in the 16000 block of Main Street.

A video recording of the arrest posted by Instagram user @jesseloc_ showed four deputies striking and kneeing Alonso while trying to wrestle him into handcuffs.

One deputy can be seen delivering repeated knee strikes to Alonso's head, prompting a witness to yell the deputies, "Oh hell no... You (expletive) him up, already."

Sheriff's officials described Alonso in a written statement as "convicted felon and an active criminal street gang member." Property belonging to the victim of Sunday's alleged robbery was recovered from the trunk of Alonso's car, sheriff's officials said.

A gun, ammunition and gang-related paraphernalia were found during a search of Alonso's business, authorities added.

Further details regarding the robbery charge were not available.

The deputy seen delivering the knee strikes was placed on leave amid an investigation, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said.

Alonso was scheduled to appear Wednesday for a pre-preliminary hearing and bail hearing in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

