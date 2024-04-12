Suspect in San Pablo sexual battery remains at large

(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a sexual battery that happened last month, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) announced Thursday. The suspect (pictured below) is described as a Hispanic man around 30 years old with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt under a dark green-colored jacket and dark-colored pants, according to SPPD. The jacket has two distinct blue stripes along the arms.

Authorities are looking for this suspect involved in a sexual battery that happened on March 18, 2024 (San Pablo Police Department).

The alleged sexual battery happened on March 18 around 4:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of El Portal Drive where the female victim was standing outside her vehicle at a gas station. She was approached from behind by the suspect, police said. The suspect then allegedly “physically contacted the victim in a sexual manner.”

The suspect left the scene on foot after being confronted, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to email contact Detective J. Hearn at JoshH@SanPabloCA.gov or contact SPPD’s Investigation Division at 510-215-3150.

