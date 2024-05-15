Suspect in San Lorenzo double-homicide arrested in Kansas

(KRON) — A suspect is in custody after two women were shot dead in a San Lorenzo home on May 1, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. Howard Reed, 31, of San Lorenzo was arrested in Kansas, ACSO said Tuesday.

The homicide victims were identified by ACSO as Jingwei “Melanie” Zhang, 32, and Dorothy Mak, 38. They shared a home with Reed on the 15000 block of Dermody Avenue.

Deputies found the victims after family members went to ACSO to file missing persons reports, prompting a welfare check at the home on May 4.

Reed will be extradited to California after his arrest in Kansas. He was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of murder.

The sheriff’s office did not release more information about a possible motive for the shooting.

