Suspect on the run after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Parkway East and South Third Street at 5:15 p.m.

Police say a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black pickup truck. Memphis Police did not give more details on the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

