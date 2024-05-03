Suspect on the run after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in North Memphis Thursday night.

Police responded to a shooting on Jones Street near Robeson Avenue at 9:06 p.m.

Memphis Police say officers found the victim on the scene. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing all-black clothing but have not released any other details about the suspect at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

