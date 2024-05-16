Suspect in Rock Island Auction Barn fire appears in court

One of the three suspects accused in the February Rock Island Auction Barn fire appeared Thursday in Rock Island County Court.

William Kosgard IV appeared for a pretrial conference. The prosecution told the court it was working on a restitution package.

William Kosgard IV (Rock Island Police Department)

The judge scheduled final pretrial conferences for June 13.

Matthew Wooddell and Kadon Svec are the other suspects in the arson case. Prosecutors say they set the barn on fire, and the blaze destroyed the building and killed a cow.

Svec and Woodell are set for pretrial conferences on May 30 in Rock Island County Court, court records show.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.