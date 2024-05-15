Suspect in Robert Fico assassination attempt was a poet who led anti-violence campaign

A man, named by local sources as Juraj Cintula, is held by police at the scene of the Fico shooting - Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters

The man who tried to assassinate Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico is a government critic and poet who once founded a campaign group against violence, it has emerged.

The suspect was named in local media reports on Wednesday night as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old resident of Levice in western Slovakia.

Mr Cintula, who is the author of three poetry collections and two books, is listed as one of the founders of the Dúha literary club, in which he has been active since 2005.

In 2015, he founded the campaign group Against Violence, and had sought to get it officially registered in Slovakia.

“Violence is often a reaction of people, as a form of expression of ordinary dissatisfaction with the state of affairs. Let’s be dissatisfied, but not violent,” a petition circulated by Mr Cintula states.

The movement had called on people to stand against violence of all kinds, from “martial law to domestic physical or psychological violence,” as well as violence on the international stage, in Europe, “in which militarisation, extremism, neo-Nazism, anarchy are growing”.

Robert Fico's security staff are seen picking him up after the shooting in a screengrab from video of the incident - AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Cintula regularly published contributions to his literary club, including one where he railed against “rich deviants” in Slovak society who he said were poisoning public debate.

“This fraction, the percentage, must not determine the pathogenic value system of the masses. It is immoral and abnormal! They say that decent people don’t go into politics,” he wrote.

In another post, he criticised the Fico government for not cracking down on gambling. “In every city or village there is a slot machine on which gamblers masturbate for money borrowed from their whole family and acquaintances, it is tens of thousands of euros. What is the state doing about it?” he wrote.

Mr Cintula is reported to have shot Mr Fico with a weapon which he owned illegally.

He was the subject of media attention in 2016, when it was reported that he was attacked while working for a private security firm in a department store in Levice.

He was assaulted by a younger man, apparently under the influence of drugs. Markiza TV reported he suffered injuries all over his body and could not work for a long time.

