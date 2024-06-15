Suspect in robbery spree tries to pull victim from car

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is under arrest after police said he robbed multiple people in east Colorado Springs on Friday, June 14, and at one point tried to pull a passenger from a car he was trying to rob.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, a suspect approached a car in the 1100 block of North Circle Drive, near Knob Hill, and threatened a victim before taking money from them.

CSPD said the suspect then made his way to North Murray Boulevard just south of Platte Avenue, and once again approached a car. CSPD said the suspect told the people in the car he was going to rob them, before attempting to pull the front passenger from the car. A struggle ensued, and the victim was able to get back in the car and close the door before the driver got away.

As the victims drove away, CSPD said the suspect damaged their car.

A short time later, the same suspect approached another male victim on Murray just north of Platte, and demanded money. When the victim refused , the suspect assaulted him and moved him to a convenience store, shoving the victim inside the store before going back and stealing items from the victim’s car.

CSPD said K9 Riggs and Officer Brock Lofgren located the suspect, identified as Xavier Slaughter, in the area of Murray Boulevard and East Bijou Street. Slaughter surrendered to the K9 officer, and was placed under arrest.

