Suspect in robbery at Sacramento-area Starbucks leads pursuit that ends in Roseville crash

A man accused of an armed robbery at a Starbucks in Sacramento County was arrested Wednesday in Roseville after leading authorities on a pursuit, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 27-year-old man was identified by Citrus Heights police as a suspect in a robbery at a Starbucks about 5:20 p.m. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect’s vehicle and began a pursuit when the suspect was driving near Thunder Valley Casino, said Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver being pursued weaved through roads along Industrial Avenue traveling toward Washington Boulevard and Roseville Parkway. At one point, the driver had even driven in the opposite direction of traffic lanes.

The vehicle drove into a field, causing the vehicle to spin out, Smith said. There were no injuries reported during the seven-minute pursuit, he said.

The suspect faces charges of false imprisonment, possessing narcotics, possessing drugs while armed, carrying a loaded handgun, illegally having an firearm and evading police officers, according to booking logs. He’s being held on $200,000 bail.

The Citrus Heights Police Department did not immediately return a call for comment.