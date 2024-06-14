Suspect in robbery-kidnapping pleads to lesser charge

TUPELO – A Tupelo woman accused of taking part in a robbery-kidnapping in late 2021 when she was 17 will not receive jail time under a plea agreement signed this week.

Morgan Fisher, now 19, was facing up to two life sentences for her role in the November 2021 crime at a north Tupelo apartment complex. The victim said two women robbed him at gunpoint and tied him up. Then, with a male accomplice, they stole his car.

Fisher, her father, and his then-girlfriend were all arrested and indicted for armed robbery and kidnapping the following spring. Rodney Darnell Fisher, 41, and Kayla Dale Guerrero, 35, pleaded guilty to both felony charges earlier this year.

Morgan Fisher pleaded to a criminal information on June 7, admitting that she received stolen property: the victim’s 2022 Toyota Camry. She then waived indictment on the lesser charge, allowing the courts to act quicker. On June 11, Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk accepted her plea but delayed imposing a sentence, instead signing a nonadjudication order. Fisher was given credit for time served and three years probation. If she avoids trouble during that time, the charge will likely be retired.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Tupelo police were called to a Nation Hills apartment where the adult male victim admitted he had invited the two women into the apartment as guests before he was robbed. After tying the victim up, the women let an unknown male into the apartment, and the trio fled in the victim’s car. The car was located about two weeks later in Itawamba County. All three were arrested in the spring of 2022.

Rodney Fisher was sentenced to serve 10 years on both the armed robbery and kidnapping charges, with the sentences to run concurrently with two separate federal sentences. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm by a felon and the use of a gun during drug trafficking and was sentenced to a total of 50 months in prison. Both charges stem from a March 2018 incident.

Fisher is currently incarcerated at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman with a tentative release date of January 2032.

Guerrero pleaded guilty to armed robbery and kidnapping and was sentenced to serve eight years on each count. Those will run consecutive to separate state and federal sentences. She also pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm and was sentenced to serve 77 months in prison, concurrent with the old state charges.

After Guerrero was arrested on the kidnapping and weapons charges, the state revoked her probation on three old charges and sent her to state prison to serve 13 years for armed robbery, credit card fraud and grand larceny in Lee County.

She is currently being held in the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. She is not scheduled to be released until November 2045.