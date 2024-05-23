Suspect who repeatedly raped 12-year-old girl in Bronx building nabbed

The suspect who repeatedly raped a 12-year-old girl during a five-day stretch inside a Bronx building has been nabbed, police said Thursday.

Thomas Barnaby was arrested by warrants officers Wednesday afternoon on Jerome Ave. near E. 196th St. — just hours after cops released his name and photo and asked the public’s help tracking him down.

Barnaby, 30, is charged with rape, predatory sex assault against a child, sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Police said the victim was raped a number of times from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23 in a building near E. 165th St. and River Ave. just north of Yankee Stadium.

The victim is an acquaintance of the suspect, according to police.

Barnaby, whose last known address is in Crown Heights, has six prior arrests — three for fare evasion plus once each for robbery, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor assault, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on the rape charges Thursday.