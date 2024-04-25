Suspect rammed cruisers during a chase in Macon, sheriff’s office says

Two suspects are in custody after taking deputies on a chase Wednesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said they attempted to make a traffic stop on Broadway after identifying two wanted people in a white GMC Denali.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver would not stop, leading deputies on a brief chase.

During the chase, the driver intentionally rammed two deputies’ patrol vehicles, the sheriff’s office alleged.

Deputies said they were able to arrest the suspects immediately afterward on Eisenhower Parkway.

No one was injured.

Deputies said the driver was identified as Dennis Duane Coley II, 34, of Macon. Coley was wanted in Bibb County on charges of felony theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property.

The passenger was identified as Heather Alaina Keene, 36, of Macon. Keene was wanted in Bibb County on charges of felony theft by taking, second-degree criminal damage to property, and battery, according to officials.

Deputies said Coley II faces new charges of driving on a suspended license, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Both suspects were being held without bond Thursday.