Suspect Pulls Gun While Stealing 12-Packs of Beer

Fort Worth Police Department released dramatic CCTV footage which showed the moment one of two suspects who stole 12-packs of beer from a gas station in the early hours of May 14 pulled a gun on a worker.

“[The suspects] each selected two 12-packs of beer and ran toward the front door without paying,” police said.

“One of the suspects pulled a handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at the victim. The suspects left the store in an older model dark colored Toyota Corolla with a Michael Jordan sticker on the back window.”

The suspects were described as: suspect one: Hispanic male wearing gray shorts, a black sweatshirt, and a black ball cap, and suspect two: Hispanic male wearing tan shorts, a black hoodie, black sandals, and a black ball cap.

This footage shows the incident. Credit: Fort Worth Police Department via Storyful