Suspect, police dog shot in Midlands as authorities attempt to serve warrant

A K9 officer and a suspect were shot Tuesday during an incident in Newberry County.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents went to serve a felony fugitive warrant near Gravel Road in the Prosperity area on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media.

The suspect reportedly was found hiding inside the home of a relative, the sheriff’s office said. A law enforcement dog confronted the suspect inside the home. The suspect had a gun and fired at officers, striking the dog, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers returned fire at the suspect, “eliminating the threat,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was taken to an area trauma center, while the K9 officer was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic. Updates on the condition of the suspect and the dog were not available as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was not named in the sheriff’s office statement. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has been asked to assist in the investigation.